Telangana Education Commission recipe to end food poisoning in schools

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Education Commission (TEC) has identified water contamination, poor storage facilities, undercooked food, lack of utensils and unhygienic conditions as key reasons for food contamination in state-run residential schools.

The TEC inspected over 250 state-run institutions, including residential schools, hostels, KGBVs, welfare schools and Anganwadi centres across 33 districts following a series of food poisoning incidents that affected several students and resulted in one death in November 2024.

The commission, led by chairman Akunuri Murali and members Prof Vishweshwara Rao, Dr Charakonda Venkatesh and Jyotsna Siva Reddy, conducted a two-week investigation, including overnight stays at the schools to observe the living conditions of students.

The commission found that most schools lacked access to clean drinking and cooking water; food grains, vegetables, eggs and other ingredients were poorly stored, often leading to spoilage; many schools, especially in remote areas, faced logistical challenges in procuring fresh food materials. It found that budget constraints hindered the availability of quality meals. The TEC submitted a detailed report, “Recommendations on the Midday Meal Scheme and Food Quality and Safety in Government Educational Institutions”, to Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari.

The report includes two sections focusing on mid-day meals in non-residential schools and food quality in residential schools. The TEC chairman told TNIE: “For the mid-day meals, we suggested a 50% increase in the cost of the meals and streamline the payments of the SHGs who provide the cooking material from their own pockets to weekly basis instead of monthly.