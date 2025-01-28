Telangana far ahead in eliminating Maoists, says DGP Dr Jitender

HYDERABAD: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Dr Jitender has said the state is far ahead in eliminating Maoists from the society. He was speaking a the 25th KS Vyas Memorial lecture at ICCC organised by RBVRR Telangana police academy on Monday.

The DGP said a few days ago he attended a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who informed him that the country has a target to eliminate all Maoists by March 2026. During the meeting, it was discussed that Telangana is quite far ahead in achieving the target.

The DGP said KS Vyas was a legendary police officer known for his courage, commitment and dedication, who took up a lot of initiatives from Andhra Pradesh. “He was responsible for founding the Greyhounds, a unique force which was started by many of the states in the country. We have seen the results also,” he said, adding that Vyas brought the commissionerate for urban areas in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

DGP Jitender promised Vyas’s wife, K Aruna Vyas that they would continue the fight against Maoists and make sure such forces are eliminated from society and let people live without any fear.

“We remember Vyas for the supreme sacrifices he made. We will do our best for the cause, he gave his life for. Whatever he has taught us, we will keep in mind and try to do justice to the society”, the DGP said.