Telangana government begins disbursal of Rythu Bharosa benefits

HYDERABAD: The state government has commenced disbursing funds under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, which is among the four welfare programmes launched on January 26, Republic Day. The others were the Indiramma Housing Scheme, Indiramma Atmeeya Bharosa Scheme and the issuance of new ration cards.

On the first day of implementation of these schemes, as many as 6,15,677 people received benefits in 563 villages.

On Monday, Rs 569 crore was disbursed under the Rythu Bharosa scheme to 4,41,911 farmers across 577 villages, covering 9,48,333 acres of cultivable land in the first phase. The scheme provides financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per acre per season as crop investment support. The government plans to extend this scheme to all eligible farmers in phases, with disbursements continuing until March 31.

Under Indiramma Aatmeeya Bharosa Scheme, the state government credited Rs 10.91 crore into the bank accounts of 18,180 landless agriculture labourers. The scheme is envisaged to provide financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per season.

The government also issued 15,141 new ration cards in 531 villages, benefiting 51,912 families. Apart from this, the government has added 1.03 lakh members to the existing ration cards. From February, the government will distribute rations to these newly issued cards and for newly added members.

Similarly, the government sanctioned 72 houses under Indiramma Housing Scheme.

Given the large number of applications for ration cards and Indiramma houses, the government has extended the deadline for these schemes until March. Officials are currently verifying the applications to finalise the list of beneficiaries by the revised deadline.