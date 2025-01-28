TGSPDCL appoints nodal officers to oversee electricity supply during summer

HYDERABAD: To meet peak power demand during the upcoming summer season, the Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) has come up with an action plan.

As part of this plan, SPDCL chairman and managing director Musharraf Faruqui issued orders appointing several senior engineers as nodal officers to oversee and monitor the electricity supply across various circles during the summer months.

The senior engineers who are appointed as nodal officers are: Director Operations Dr N Narasimhulu for Nagarkurnool district, Director Projects Nanda Kumar for Sangareddy, Director Commercial K Sai Baba for Siddipet, Chief Engineers P Bikshapati for Nalgonda, P Anand for Vikarabad, K Bhaskar for Gadwal, Ranganath Roy for Wanaparthy, Prabhakar for Narayanpet, Chakrapani for Hyderabad, Narasimha Swamy for Mahabubnagar, Pandya for Rangareddy, Bala Swamy for Medak, Kamesh for Medchal-Malkajgiri, the Superintending Engineers Pratima Shome for Yadadri and B Ravi for Suryapet.

Additionally, the electricity toll-free number 1912, previously limited to Greater Hyderabad city, has been extended to rural areas. Consumers can call on this number to report electricity interruptions or any electrical emergencies.

In January this year, the state’s electricity demand reached 14,850 MW, with the Southern Discom accounting for 9,500 MW. Given this trend, it is anticipated that demand during the Rabi season and summer will reach record levels this year. The CMD instructed electricity officials and staff to remain vigilant and proactive in managing the situation.