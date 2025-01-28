TGSRTC employees warn of indefinite strike from Feb 9 if long-pending demands are not met

HYDERABAD: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) on Monday served a strike notice to the RTC management, warning of an indefinite strike from February 9 if the state government fails to resolve long-pending demands.

M Thomas Reddy, general secretary of the Telangana RTC Mazdoor Union, told TNIE, “TGSRTC employees are demanding answers — why hasn’t the merger been finalised despite the Bill’s passage? We have submitted countless representations but received only hollow assurances. It is time the government takes steps to implement the promises.”

Key demands