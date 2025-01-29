BRS invested ‘looted’ money abroad, Congress bringing investments to Telangana: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy described the state’s success in securing investments worth Rs 1.8 lakh crore at the recent Davos World Economic Forum meetings as the biggest victory of his government.

Speaking to the media, along with ministers D Sridhar Babu, Thummala Nageswara Rao, Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the CM said that while BRS leaders looted Telangana money and invested it in countries like the UK, the Congress government is bringing investments to the state.

Stating that the BRS leaders were suffering from “attention-seeking disorder”, he said: “By creating misconceptions and spreading false propaganda, some people are hatching conspiracies to damage Hyderabad’s image. But despite such conspiracies, several companies have come forward to invest in Telangana by showing trust in the Congress government.”

Taking an indirect dig at the BRS leaders, he said: “They are jealous and grieving because our government secured more investments than other states. If you don’t want to congratulate the government, fine. Just be quiet but don’t be jealous.”

Responding to the BRS’ allegation that the government was giving wrong information on investments, the CM said: “The representatives of companies came to Telangana pavilion (at Davos) after taking appointment and signed MoUs with the state government. `We did not go to their offices.” “I will give you a list of companies with which we have signed MoUs. You crosscheck with the companies,” he said and suggested that the media form its own fact-finding committee.

Stating that the Congress government is continuing with some good policies introduced by the previous governments, he said: “To ground the investments at the earliest, the government is proactively working to give clearance for companies.”

He said that during his visit to Singapore, they have entered into an MoU with the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) of Singapore to provide skill development training to the students of Telangana. Telangana policies attracted the data centres. Due to our energy policy, we managed to attract maximum investments in this sector.