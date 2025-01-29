Congress government will cancel Rythu Bharosa after local body elections, claims KTR

NALGONDA: Finding fault with the way welfare schemes are being implemented in the state, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday claimed the Congress government will cancel the Rythu Bharosa schemes once the local body elections are completed.

The BRS leader was addressing the gathering at the Rythu Maha Dharna organised by the pink party at the Clock Tower Centre in Nalgonda.

Stating that during K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS regime, Rs 73,000 crore was disbursed in 11 instalments under the Rythu Bandhu scheme, he slammed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for repeatedly saying that he would erase KCR’s legacy. “If YSR is synonymous with Aarogyasri, KCR is synonymous with Rythu Bandhu,” he said while accusing Revanth of conspiring to stop Rythu Bandhu.

“Revanth promised Rs 15,000 per acre but reduced the amount to Rs 12,000. This is nothing but a betrayal,” he said and urged farmers to question the Congress on its unfulfilled promises.

The BRS working president also slammed the government for deceiving farmers under the guise of loan waivers, claiming that only 25 per cent of farmers benefited from the scheme.

Rama Rao challenged Revanth to prove that the government had waived crop loans of all farmers, saying he would retire from politics if his claims are proven wrong.