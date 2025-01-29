ENC seeks GRMB member secretary’s transfer for ‘insulting’ staff

HYDERABAD: Women employees working in Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) have lodged a complaint with the Board chairman that they felt humiliated after member secretary R Azhagesan body-shamed them.

The employees of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, including women, who are working on deputation to GRMB, lodged the complaint against Azhagesan.

Following this, the engineerin- chief (ENC) of Irrigation department of Telangana wrote to the Central Water Commission (CWC) to transfer the member-secretary. The CWC reportedly sought the clarification from Azhagesan.

When contacted, an official of GRBM on condition of anonymity refuted the allegations of AP and TG employees. The official claimed that the AP and TG employees were asked to follow rules and procedures. They were asked to prepare balance sheets, audit reports, which were pending for several years.

After the introduction of attendance, e-office to fix the delay in file movement, the state government employees were annoyed, he claimed and disputed the claim that the employees were asked to work overtime.

About 25 employees from AP and TG are on deputation to GRMB. In a recent letter to the GRMB chairman, they said Azhagesan was using abusive language against them. They alleged that he always termed state government employees useless.