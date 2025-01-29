ENC seeks GRMB member secretary’s transfer for ‘insulting’ staff

HYDERABAD: Women employees working in Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) have lodged a complaint with the Board chairman that they felt humiliated after member secretary R Azhagesan body-shamed them.
The employees of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, including women, who are working on deputation to GRMB, lodged the complaint against Azhagesan.
Following this, the engineerin- chief (ENC) of Irrigation department of Telangana wrote to the Central Water Commission (CWC) to transfer the member-secretary. The CWC reportedly sought the clarification from Azhagesan.
When contacted, an official of GRBM on condition of anonymity refuted the allegations of AP and TG employees. The official claimed that the AP and TG employees were asked to follow rules and procedures. They were asked to prepare balance sheets, audit reports, which were pending for several years.
After the introduction of attendance, e-office to fix the delay in file movement, the state government employees were annoyed, he claimed and disputed the claim that the employees were asked to work overtime.
About 25 employees from AP and TG are on deputation to GRMB. In a recent letter to the GRMB chairman, they said Azhagesan was using abusive language against them. They alleged that he always termed state government employees useless.
The employees said in the letter: “He always degrades and insults us with harsh and rude behaviour, which is scaring us to approach him. His words and behaviour clearly show his disrespect towards the state government officials, who are competent enough and were appointed through respective State Public Service Commissions. The previous state government officials on deputation to the GRMB also faced similar disrespect.”
They also said: “The women employees working in GRMB are facing harassment. The member secretary was bodyshaming a few of them. He used words which cannot be put on paper. He is disturbing their peace of mind which is affecting their health. The working conditions are not conducive for employees to work in peace.”
Pursuant to the development, Telangana engineer-in-chief G Anil Kumar wrote to the CWC chairman stating: “The affected employees have reported instances of use of abusive language and unprofessional treatment. They also stated that they had endured all the sufferings till date. The behaviour of Azhagesan, being in an authoritative post is not only detrimental to the well-being of the employees but also undermines the values and professional standards. His behaviour was also witnessed in the meetings conducted by GRMB on various occasions.”
The ENC also requested the CWC chairman to transfer Azhagesan at the earliest and re-allocate the establishment matters of all deputation employees to any other member/ official of GRMB, during the interregnum, until the issue of the grievances are resolved.