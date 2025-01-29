Hyderabad to get two new IT parks

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Tuesday announced plans to create two new IT parks similar to the Hitech City in the suburban areas of Hyderabad.

The announcement came following a meeting with representatives of US-based Dew Software, which proposed to invest Rs 100 crore. Over the next five years, this investment is expected to create 900 job opportunities for IT professionals.

“Hyderabad has emerged as a fast-growing IT hub, attracting significant investments from leading global companies. To maintain this growth, we have decided to develop two additional IT parks,” Sridhar Babu stated.

On the challenges faced by industries in acquiring land, the minister unveiled plans for a dedicated land allocation policy. “Currently, there is no specific policy for allocating land to industries, which has created hurdles for entrepreneurs. The new policy will allocate land based on the scale of investment and the number of jobs created,” he explained.

A detailed study is underway to identify the optimal locations and land required for the new IT parks. “We are evaluating suitable areas in the city’s outskirts to ensure seamless connectivity and accessibility for employees and investors,” he added.

The proposed IT parks will feature world-class infrastructure and essential amenities tailored for professionals. “We will provide all necessary facilities, including robust transport systems, ensuring employees can commute conveniently from any part of the city,” the minister assured.