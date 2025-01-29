HYDRAA demolishes compound wall built by ex-AP MLA at Ameenpur

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Tuesday pulled down unauthorised compound wall and fencing at Padmavati Nagar layout near Ameenpur lake in Sangareddy district, a day after receiving complaints from the people during the ‘Prajavani’.

The unauthorised compound wall and fencing were reportedly built by former YSRCP MLA K Rambhupal Reddy. This is not the first time HYDRAA has acted on the issue. Three months ago, a similar demolition drive was carried out to clear illegal fencing and construction in the area.

However, the political leader allegedly rebuilt the fencing around the lake, prompting the agency to demolish it once again. Based on several complaints, HYDRAA Commissioner A V Ranganath ordered the demolition after an investigation confirmed that encroachment had indeed taken place.

The victims had previously reported encroachment on the layout spread over 24 acres in survey numbers 193, 194, and 323 of Padmavati Nagar layout, adjacent to Ameenpur. They alleged that the former YSRCP MLA encroached on already existing plots and their owners had been fighting against this since 2006. The layout has 294 developed plots.