Around 50 students fall ill in food poisoning incidents across Telangana districts

KAMAREDDY/ NARAYANPET/ SURYAPET: Around 50 students fell ill in three suspected cases of food poisoning across Kamareddy, Narayanpet and Suryapet districts on Wednesday.

According to sources, 22 students of Dhanwada Government Boys High School in Narayanpet district fell ill. The doctors visited the school and treated the students.

In Suryapet district, 12 students fell ill after consuming food at the ST girls’ hostel in Girinagar area on Wednesday. After lunch, 12 students exhibited symptoms of food poisoning — vomiting and diarrhea. In the evening, the hostel staff shifted them to the Suryapet Area Hospital. Doctors said their condition was stable.

In another incident in Yellareddy in Kamareddy district, 14 children fell ill after consuming lunch. They were shifted to a local hospital. Doctors said they were all out of danger.

Only seven fell ill: Officials

However, official sources said only seven students fell ill after having their midday meals and vomited in the school. The teachers shifted them to a local government hospital. Tablets were given to four students and the remaining three were admitted to the hospital and administered IV fluids. Three of them were discharged later in the day.

Revenue officials are expected to visit the school on Thursday and send a detailed report to higher officials. Revenue officials spoke with the government hospital superintendent and enquired about the students’ condition.