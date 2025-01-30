Chintapalli village deserted as painted storks miss annual visit due to tree felling

KHAMMAM: Chintapalli village in Thirumalayapalem mandal in Khammam district wears a deserted look due to the absence of painted storks. These birds that annually visit the village have not appeared, and locals attribute this to the felling of tamarind trees.

Every year from January to June, Chintapalli transforms into a tourist place as thousands across erstwhile Khammam visit the village to see the migratory birds.

Painted storks have been arriving here for generations, nestling in the tamarind trees, breeding and then leaving with their young ones.

District Tourism Officer Suman Chakravarthy stated, these birds come here from Siberia for breeding. The village, with abundance of tamarind trees in residential areas, provides a safe haven to them. “These birds are very human-friendly. Neither the villagers nor the bird harm each other,” he said.

The storks feed on fish from nearby lakes and ponds, including Palair and Wyra lakes, often travelling distances of 100 to 150 km to hunt food for their hatchlings. A small lake or pond on the outskirts of the village also serves as a source of water to them. The adult birds, measuring around two feet in length and weighing 4 to 5 kgs, can carry three to four fish in their beaks at a time.

Many locals are disappointed by the birds’ absence this year. ‘’Our village used to be a tourist hub from December to June, but we do not know why the have not this year,” lamented the villagers.