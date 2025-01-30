CM Revanth Reddy sets deadline for final report of socio-economic, education, caste survey

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday directed officials to submit the final report of the recently conducted socio-economic, education, employment, political and caste survey to the Cabinet sub-committee by February 2.

The directive came after officials informed the chief minister at a review meeting at the Integrated Command and Control Center that the data entry of the survey has been completed and a draft report will be submitted in a day or two.

During the meeting, the chief minister pointed out to the officials that the survey had drawn the attention of the entire country and the state government received nationwide appreciation for its successful conduct. He congratulated the officers and employees who were part of the survey.

The chief minister said that the findings of the caste census will be useful for the social empowerment and comprehensive development of all BC, SC, ST, minority and weaker sections. Stating that the successful conduct of the survey was a testament to the commitment of the government to fulfilling the promise made during the Assembly elections, he said that the Dedicated Commission would use the statistical data for BCs set up by the state government.

It may be recalled that the state government launched the comprehensive household survey (Socio-Economic, Education Employment, Political and Caste Survey 2024) on November 6. The survey was completed in the first week of December in all districts, with more than one lakh employees, including enumerators, supervisors and data entry operators participating.

The survey identified nearly 1.16 crore families in the state. The enumerators conducted a door-to-door survey of each family and recorded their details.

The survey teams collected the details of more than 96% of the families. The data entry process has now been completed. Officials explained to the chief minister that some families were not included in the survey as they refused to give details or some houses were locked.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, C Damodar Rajanarasimha, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Danasari Anasuya, government adviser K Keshava Rao, former minister K Jana Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and other officials were present.