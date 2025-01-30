Congress consults Left partners for teachers’ MLC elections; finalises own candidate for graduates’ segment

HYDERABAD: The Congress has decided to consult its Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) partners — CPI and CPM — to zero in on candidates for two teachers’ constituency MLC elections to be conducted on February 27.

The ruling party, however, will be finalising its own candidate for the graduates’ segment MLC poll.

As part of its alliance commitments, the Congress has promised to allocate MLC tickets to the Left parties. However, there is no clarity on whether the CPI and CPM are interested in fielding their candidates.

On Wednesday, the Election Commission released the schedule for the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar graduates’ constituency, Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar teachers’ constituency and Warangal-Khanmam-Nalgonda teachers’ segment polls.

To decide on the candidate for the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates’ constituency, TPCC president

B Mahesh Kumar Goud recently constituted a three-member committee comprising ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, D Sridhar Babu, and Damodar Rajanarasimha. The panel will have wide consultations with the party MLAs from the four districts as well as its district unit presidents to recommend the candidates.

According to sources, the party is taking the graduates’ MLC poll as a prestigious issue. It wants to retain the seat, which it secured in the last polls during challenging times for the party, said a source.