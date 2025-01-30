Congress consults Left partners for teachers’ MLC elections; finalises own candidate for graduates’ segment

HYDERABAD: The Congress has decided to consult its Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) partners — CPI and CPM — to zero in on candidates for two teachers’ constituency MLC elections to be conducted on February 27.
The ruling party, however, will be finalising its own candidate for the graduates’ segment MLC poll.
As part of its alliance commitments, the Congress has promised to allocate MLC tickets to the Left parties. However, there is no clarity on whether the CPI and CPM are interested in fielding their candidates.
On Wednesday, the Election Commission released the schedule for the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar graduates’ constituency, Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar teachers’ constituency and Warangal-Khanmam-Nalgonda teachers’ segment polls.
To decide on the candidate for the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates’ constituency, TPCC president
B Mahesh Kumar Goud recently constituted a three-member committee comprising ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, D Sridhar Babu, and Damodar Rajanarasimha. The panel will have wide consultations with the party MLAs from the four districts as well as its district unit presidents to recommend the candidates.
According to sources, the party is taking the graduates’ MLC poll as a prestigious issue. It wants to retain the seat, which it secured in the last polls during challenging times for the party, said a source.
Though the party previously tried to project incumbent T Jeevan Reddy as a candidate for this seat, he is reportedly eyeing nomination for an MLC seat under the MLAs’ quota.
As a result, competition for this ticket has intensified between Musku Ramana Reddy and V Narender Reddy, both of whom have background in the education sector. If sources are to be believed, senior leaders are backing the candidature of youngster Ramana Reddy with an aim to groom him for the future.
However, it remains to be seen whether the Congress picks one from among these two aspirants and springs a surprise by nominating a new face.
MLC poll schedule
The Election Commission on Wednesday released the schedule for biennial elections to two teachers’ and one graduates’ constituency of the Legislative Council
Feb 3 - Issue of notification
Feb 10 - Last date for filing nominations
Feb 11 - Scrutiny of nominations
Feb 13 - Last date for withdrawal of nominations
Feb 27 - Polling date (8 am – 4 pm)
March 3 - Counting of votes
March 8 - Completion of election process
Elections will be held for Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Teachers’ constituency,Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates’ segment &Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers’ constituency
The terms of current members T Jeevan Reddy (Graduates’ constituency), Kura Raghotham Reddy (Teachers’ constituency) and A Narsi Reddy (Teachers’ constituency) end on March 29, 2025