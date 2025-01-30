Finalise new tourism policy by February 10: CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed officials to look into the possibility of developing a tourism circuit by connecting Sanjeevaiah Park, NTR Park and Indira Park in the vicinity of Hussainsagar in Hyderabad.

During a review meeting he held on the Tourism department here on Wednesday, the CM also directed the officials to finalise the new tourism policy by February 10. Revanth also made a few suggestions on promoting eco-tourism and temple tourism, as well as the development of a tourism circuit in Hyderabad.

He asked the officials to conduct a study on best tourism policies of different states and other countries before formulating the new state tourism policy by February 10. The new tourism policy should aim to attract a huge number of domestic and international tourists to the state, he added.

‘Focus on eco and temple tourism’

Suggesting that the focus should be more on eco and temple tourism, the chief minister said that a joint action plan between the Revenue, Forest and Tourism departments is required to attract devotees and tourists during the Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara.

A tourism circuit connecting nearby tourist areas and temples during the Jatara should also be developed to attract more tourists, he added.

The CM instructed the officials to envisage plans to develop eco-tourism in areas like Adilabad, Warangal and Nagarjunasagar. He also stressed the need to study eco tourism policies of countries like Singapore to improve the tourism infrastructure in the state.

In view of the upcoming Godavari and Krishna pushakarams, Revanth asked the officials to prepare plans to attract devotees and tourists from across the country.

The CM emphasised that the new tourism policy should bring more recognition to the state and generate good revenues for the state.