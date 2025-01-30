IT Tower remained shut during BRS regime: AP Roads Minister Venkat Reddy

HYDERABAD: Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy termed the BRS Rythu Maha Dharna, staged on Tuesday, as an “utter flop”.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a Praja Palana programme organised here on Wednesday, he said: “The BRS Maha Dharna was an utter flop. There was no response from the people. They have rejected it.”

Slamming BRS working president KT Rama Rao, who led the dharna, for his comments on the status of the Nalgonda IT Tower, he said: “The IT tower in Nalgonda was locked during the BRS regime when KTR was the IT minister.”

“KTR is preaching us ethics after losing power. KTR and T Harish Rao cannot even be compared with me,” he said, while claiming that he is synonymous with “honesty and integrity”.

“Do I have any corruption allegations against me,” he asked the BRS leaders.

Accusing the BRS and BJP leaders of trying to obstruct Musi rejuvenation project, he said: “The BJP is against Musi rejuvenation. But it plans to rejuvenate Yamuna in Delhi.”

Later in the day, Venkat Reddy heard the pleas of various people, and directed authorities concerned to solve the issues duly following the law.

During the Praja Palana programme, the minister extended financial assistance to as many as 34 people. He also recommended a few youth for employment in private sector in his individual capacity.