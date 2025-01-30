New Osmania General Hospital to set healthcare benchmark with 2,000 beds, advanced facilities

HYDERABAD: Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha on Wednesday said that the new Osmania General Hospital, with its world-class facilities, will set a new benchmark in healthcare.

He was speaking after inspecting the ongoing construction works with senior health officials.

The minister revealed that the new hospital will be spread over 26.3 acres with a total built-up area of 30 lakh sq ft. The hospital will house 2,000 beds, and in addition to the existing 22 departments, eight new departments will be introduced. The hospital will also have a 750-seat auditorium for medical conferences.

The minister disclosed that the hospital building, spread over 30 lakh sq ft and will have dedicated blocks for staff and medical students, with rooms designed for ample ventilation and natural light. In addition, the campus will have a two-level cellar parking system, a state-of-the-art mortuary with advanced technology, and comprehensive super-speciality medical services as special features.