Telangana government sets up Land Governance Cell to improve land administration

HYDERABAD: The state government on Wednesday issued orders for the establishment of “Land Governance Innovations and Legal Support Cell” in the office of Chief Commissioner of Land Administration.

The cell will comprise three members: a chief advisor with a Bachelors Degree in Law and 20 years of working experience on matters of land laws and land tenure issues, in law and policy making as well as national and international exposure on land matters, and two advisors with a Bachelors Degree in Law and 10 years of working experience on matters of land laws and land tenure issues. They will assist the government in improving land administration and also make suggestions to the government.

The cell will suggest amendments to the land laws in force and draft new land laws as and when required. It will suggest suitable measures for redressal of all kinds of land grievances, study the land records computerisation in other states and the DILRMP programme of Central government and suggest improvements in computerisation of land records in the state. It will also examine the current land/revenue administration system and suggest measures for improvement. It will provide opinions of various legal matters as and when requested.