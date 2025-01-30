Telangana HC reserves order on bail plea of former DCP accused in phone-tapping case

HYDERABAD: Justice K Sujana of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday reserved order on the bail petition filed by former deputy commissioner of police (DCP) P Radhakishan Rao, who is accused number 5 (A5) in the alleged phone-tapping case.

The case was registered by the Panjagutta police under various sections of the IPC, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act, and the IT Act. The allegations revolved around illegal surveillance on opposition leaders, bureaucrats, and journalists.

Radhakishan Rao, a retired police officer, had previously sought bail from the First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge, Hyderabad. However, his plea was dismissed on May 2, 2024, citing the seriousness of the offences and concerns that his position could obstruct the ongoing investigation.

In his current plea, Radhakishan Rao argued that his arrest was based on inadmissible confessions made by co-accused A3 and A4 while in custody. He said the evidence against him was primarily scientific and documentary, thereby reducing the risk of tampering. Further, he assured the court that he had no intention of absconding.

Opposing the bail plea, the additional PP contended that releasing the former DCP could result in witness tampering. The prosecution accused Radhakishan Rao of threatening businessmen and coercing them into purchasing electoral bonds.