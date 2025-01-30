Telangana to use AI in Indiramma Housing Scheme beneficiary selection, construction monitoring

HYDERABAD: Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy instructed officials to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) in selecting beneficiaries and for constructing houses under the Indiramma Housing Scheme.

The minister held a review meeting on the housing scheme here on Wednesday.

In order to curb irregularities in selection of beneficiaries, the minister directed the officials to use modern technology, including AI. He instructed the officials to carry out the beneficiary selection process in a transparent manner.

Srinivasa Reddy also asked the officials to use AI to monitor the house construction works as well as the payments being made by the government.

“The government will be releasing funds to beneficiaries in four phases. Officials should ensure that the money reaches the beneficiaries without any delay,” he said.

Stating that the government has given sanction letters to 72,000 beneficiaries on January 26, he instructed the officials to immediately start the construction works. “In the first phase of sanctioning houses, priority is being given to the poorest of the poor, disabled persons, widows and transgenders,” he added.

Housing Department Secretary Jyothi Buddha Prakash, Housing Corporation MD VP Gautham and others were present at the meeting.