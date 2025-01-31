15 families in Warangal subjected to social boycott over gold ornaments dispute

WARANGAL: Fifteen families from the Yadava community in Nagaram village, Nekkonda mandal, have been subjected to an indefinite social boycott for the past three months following a dispute over gold ornaments.

The conflict, which began nine months ago, escalated into a caste-imposed ostracisation, prompting a member of the affected families to seek intervention from the Telangana Commission for Backward Classes and district authorities.

The boycott traces back to an incident at the residence of D Venkatesh, where gold ornaments were reported missing. Venkatesh was publicly berated by community members, leading to a heated exchange with fellow villager K Venkanna. Venkanna later escalated the matter to caste elders, accusing Venkatesh of disrespect. Without investigating the allegations, the elders imposed a boycott on Venkatesh’s family, barring community members from interacting with them or attending events at their house.

Defying the diktat, 15 families attended a saree ceremony (a traditional function) at Venkatesh’s residence for his daughter. In retaliation, caste elders extended the boycott to these 15 families, demanding a Rs 2,000 fine per household to revoke the ban. The families refused, calling the penalty unjust.