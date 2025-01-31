15 families in Warangal subjected to social boycott over gold ornaments dispute

WARANGAL: Fifteen families from the Yadava community in Nagaram village, Nekkonda mandal, have been subjected to an indefinite social boycott for the past three months following a dispute over gold ornaments.
The conflict, which began nine months ago, escalated into a caste-imposed ostracisation, prompting a member of the affected families to seek intervention from the Telangana Commission for Backward Classes and district authorities.
The boycott traces back to an incident at the residence of D Venkatesh, where gold ornaments were reported missing. Venkatesh was publicly berated by community members, leading to a heated exchange with fellow villager K Venkanna. Venkanna later escalated the matter to caste elders, accusing Venkatesh of disrespect. Without investigating the allegations, the elders imposed a boycott on Venkatesh’s family, barring community members from interacting with them or attending events at their house.
Defying the diktat, 15 families attended a saree ceremony (a traditional function) at Venkatesh’s residence for his daughter. In retaliation, caste elders extended the boycott to these 15 families, demanding a Rs 2,000 fine per household to revoke the ban. The families refused, calling the penalty unjust.
Speaking to TNIE, K Ramesh, a member of one of the boycotted families, denounced the elders’ decision as “baseless and one-sided”, stating, “No explanation was sought from us. We attended a family function — why should we be punished?”
Alleging that the caste elders were subjecting his family to targeted harassment, Venkatesh said, “The elders deliberately isolated my family and those who stood by us. We urge the administration to ensure justice without forcing us to pay fines.”
The affected families approached G Niranjan, chairman of the BC Commission, who subsequently wrote to Warangal Collector Dr Satya Sharada.
Dr Sharada condemned the boycott as “socially harmful” and assured intervention.