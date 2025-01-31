BIE-private colleges tiff puts question mark on intermediate exams

HYDERABAD: Over 1,400 mixed-occupancy private colleges across the state have announced a boycott of the Intermediate Public Examinations-2025 over a dispute with the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) over fines levied by the Board on the colleges.
Led by the Telangana Private Junior College Management Association (TPJMA), the private colleges will boycott both the theory and practical exams, affecting around 4.5 lakh students. The protest will begin with the practical exams on Friday.
The Board has mandated that all the private colleges install CCTV cameras to conduct theory and practical exams, and colleges that fail to do so will not be allowed to conduct exams.
The TPJMA claims that non-corporate colleges are being targeted in an attempt to shut them down and promote corporate colleges. They also opposed the Board’s decision to levy fines for fire NOC, despite the state government exempting colleges for the academic year 2024-25.
Under the fire NOC mandate, all buildings above six metres must obtain a fire NOC and ensure fire safety measures.
TPJMA secretary Gouri Satish told TNIE, “If the Board mandates fire NOC for buildings above six metres, most private colleges will be forced to shut down. Additionally, the fines, ranging from Rs 1 lakh for affiliation to Rs 2,500 for exam fees, are unreasonable. No such fines have been levied since the intermediate board’s inception in 1971. This is just a tactic to create hurdles for the private colleges that provide affordable education.”
Satish also stated that the colleges would not install CCTVs and would boycott all intermediate exams.
“Mixed-occupancy colleges have been given ample time to either shift locations or obtain the fire NOC, with student safety being the Board’s top priority. If an untoward incident occurs, the Board will be responsible, we cannot risk students’ safety. Fire NOC is mandatory for buildings above six metres, but we are working on a solution to ensure students are not impacted. We also plan to resolve the issue so that all enrolled students can take the exams,” B Jayaprada, Controller of Examinations at TGBIE, told TNIE.
Jayaprada also denied claims that the Board had withheld hall tickets, stating that no such action had been taken.