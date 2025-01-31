BIE-private colleges tiff puts question mark on intermediate exams

HYDERABAD: Over 1,400 mixed-occupancy private colleges across the state have announced a boycott of the Intermediate Public Examinations-2025 over a dispute with the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) over fines levied by the Board on the colleges.

Led by the Telangana Private Junior College Management Association (TPJMA), the private colleges will boycott both the theory and practical exams, affecting around 4.5 lakh students. The protest will begin with the practical exams on Friday.

The Board has mandated that all the private colleges install CCTV cameras to conduct theory and practical exams, and colleges that fail to do so will not be allowed to conduct exams.