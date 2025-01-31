BJP, BRS jittery over completion of caste census: TPCC Chief

HYDERABAD: TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud has made it clear that local body elections will be conducted only after increasing reservations for BCs in the state.

In an informal chat with reporters at the Gandhi Bhavan here on Thursday, the TPCC chief said that the Congress is poised to win the local body elections as well as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls, scheduled to be held later this year.

Mahesh Goud slammed the BJP leaders for staging superficial protests at GHMC meetings, instead of getting funds from the Union government and wondered about the purpose of having two ministers representing Telangana in the Union Cabinet.

‘List of MLC candidates sent to high command’

Referring to elections to three MLC seats for which the EC has sounded the bugle, he said that the grand old party is in the process of zeroing in on candidates.

He said a list of candidates has already been sent to the party high command for the three MLC seats. A meeting will be held on February 3, with MLAs, MLCs, MPs and senior leaders, to discuss the MLC elections.

Mahesh Kumar alleged that the BJP and BRS leaders have developed cold feet over the completion of the caste census in the state.

“They are feeling uneasy as the caste census might impact their standing at the grassroots level,” he said.

The TPCC chief, meanwhile, admitted that the party’s social media has not been as active as it should be and said that efforts are being made to strengthen the team.

He slammed the opposition parties for manipulating survey data on social media to mislead the public. Taking an indirect dig at BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said: “People won’t tolerate someone governing the state from a farmhouse.”

Rahul Gandhi to address public meeting in Suryapet

The TPCC chief also announced that former AICC president and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will visit Telangana in the second week of February to address a public meeting in Suryapet.

Mahesh Goud, meanwhile, made a passionate appeal to Maoists to eschew violence and join the mainstream and assured them that the state government would help them in their rehabilitation.