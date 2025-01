HYDERABAD: Pandemonium erupted during the GHMC council meeting on Thursday as marshals evicted all BRS corporators for unruly protests, marking the first such use of force since their introduction in 2022, even as the civic body’s Rs 8,440 crore Budget for 2025–26 was deemed approved without any discussion amid the chaos.

When Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi introduced the Budget, BRS and BJP corporators demanded that public issues be discussed first. When their demand was ignored, pink party corporators reportedly protested with placards, tore copies of the draft Budget and rushed to the podium in an alleged bid to disrupt proceedings. The mayor — invoking Section 89(1) of the GHMC Act, which empowers her to expel members for “gross disorderly conduct” — ordered marshals to remove BRS corporators. Four pink party corporators were detained for allegedly throwing papers at the Chair, while others staged protests outside the hall, leading to scuffles with police.

GHMC: Heated arguments seen during Budget meeting

The council was adjourned five times as BRS members repeatedly rushed the podium, shouting slogans against the passage of the Budget without debate. Heated arguments between opposition and Congress corporators, many of whom defected from the BRS, were witnessed.

Meanwhile, enraged pink party corporators demanded the release of the detained members. The mayor initially directed authorities to bring them back, but when the four corporators refused to return, chaos ensued.

The mayor adjourned the House for 10 minutes. Upon reconvening, the disturbances continued as BRS corporators stormed the podium and raised slogans. The mayor was forced to adjourn the House again. Marshals then entered the council and removed the corporators. Some BRS MLAs and MLCs present in the meeting left on their own.