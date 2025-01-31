Food poisoning incidents: Quality, care go for a toss

A preliminary inquiry by the official committee found that the mid-day meal in-charge and the agency responsible for preparing the meal had been negligent, using substandard ingredients.

Officials have decided to replace the agency with a new one. Teachers were instructed to be more vigilant to prevent such incidents.

Meanwhile, the Yellareddy RDO said the collector will take action on their report in the coming two days.

The Yellareddy school headmaster, Manikyam, was suspended by the district collector. Additionally, G Jhansi, the hostel matron at a ST Girls’ Hostel in Suryapet was also suspended after a similar incident.