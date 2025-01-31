Food poisoning incidents: Quality, care go for a toss

KAMAREDDY: A preliminary inquiry by the official committee found that negligence by the mid-day meal in-charge and the meal preparation agency, including the use of substandard and decomposing vegetables and serving contaminated food, led to the food poisoning incident at Government High School in Yellareddy town, Kamareddy district.
As many as 14 students fell ill after consuming the mid-day meal on Wednesday.
Following the incident, District Additional Collector (Local Bodies) D Srinivas Reddy, Yellareddy RDO Manne Prabhakar, Education department officials and local revenue officials visited the school on Thursday and interacted with students, school staff, parents, the mid-day meal Agency and the superintendent of government hospital.
A preliminary inquiry by the official committee found that the mid-day meal in-charge and the agency responsible for preparing the meal had been negligent, using substandard ingredients.
Officials have decided to replace the agency with a new one. Teachers were instructed to be more vigilant to prevent such incidents.
Meanwhile, the Yellareddy RDO said the collector will take action on their report in the coming two days.
The Yellareddy school headmaster, Manikyam, was suspended by the district collector. Additionally, G Jhansi, the hostel matron at a ST Girls’ Hostel in Suryapet was also suspended after a similar incident.