Junior colleges not ready to install CCTV

NALGONDA: Following the recent orders from the Board of Intermediate Education regarding the installation of CCTV cameras in labs and classrooms, various junior colleges have argued that the order could lead to anxiety among students as exams are scheduled to take place in the next two months.
Opposing the board’s decision, the colleges said the order would impose a financial burden on the colleges which are already struggling with pending fee reimbursements and accumulating debts.
The board has scheduled the practical exams for February 3 and the annual exams will start from March 5. “For the practical exams, three CCTV cameras must be installed in each lab, while one camera per room is required for the theory exams,” the order read.
In erstwhile Nalgonda, there are about 140 junior colleges and they have not received the pending Rs 63 crore fee reimbursement from the government for the last three years.
A private college owner said it was unfair to impose such a financial burden on the colleges when the state government is yet to clear the fee reimbursements. “Installing the CCTV cameras just a week before the exams could create tension among students, affecting their exam performance,” he added.
Another college correspondent asked why the CCTV cameras were mandated only for junior colleges and not other institutions like medical, engineering and degree colleges.
The cost of each camera is Rs 4,000 and 22 cameras are required for each college, bringing the total cost to Rs 88,000. Consequently, the college managements demand that the board withdraw this decision for this academic year and address the issue of pending fee reimbursements instead.