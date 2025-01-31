Oil palm cultivation in Khammam district falls short of expectations due to lack of support

KHAMMAM: Oil palm cultivation in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district was once seen as a profitable opportunity for farmers, but due to a lack of government support and ineffective implementation, the crop has failed to live up to its “cash cow” potential.

While the crop has gained popularity — with nearly 1 lakh acres under cultivation across the district — farmers moving from chilli and cotton crops face many challenges, including disease outbreaks, poor growth and a lack of technical support, forcing many to reconsider their shift to oil palm.

The state government and district officials have actively promoted oil palm cultivation, promising huge benefits to farmers. This push has led thousands of new farmers to adopt the crop in recent years. However, the absence of structured support from the Horticulture department and the Oil Seeds Growers Federation (Oilfed) has left many struggling. The Oilfed’s outreach is further crippled by staffing issues. Of the 12 outsourced employees hired to assist farmers, several have reportedly quit due to unpaid salaries.

Y Suryanarayana, a farmer from Singaram village in Dummagudem mandal, cultivated oil palm across eight acres two years ago. “The crop isn’t thriving, and I don’t know whom to approach for solutions,” he lamented.