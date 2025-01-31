Solar-powered camera trap captures striped hyena in Mavala Urban Park, a first in Adilabad

“Striped hyenas are elusive and understudied, leaving significant gaps in our understanding of their behaviour and habitat requirements. This sighting within Mavala Park underscores the critical role of protected green spaces in supporting wildlife,” said Nilanjan Basu, research associate at HyTiCoS.

“We are developing Mavala as a habitat for both mammals and birds,” added Adilabad Forest Range Officer Gulab Singh.

District forest officer Prashanth Bajirao Patil stated: “This record is unique as it was captured using a solar-powered camera trap. Unlike traditional camera traps that rely on lithium batteries—which generate non-biodegradable waste—this eco-friendly technology minimises environmental impact. While the camera trap allows lithium battery usage, the solar-powered feature promotes sustainable wildlife research practices.”

Forest authorities in the Rajanna-Sircilla and Jagtial districts have been trying to zero in on a tiger for over the past week after the carcass of an animal was found on the outskirts of Kondapur village, Jagtial district.

Additional camera traps have been installed in the forest area to monitor its movement.