Supreme Court ruling scrapping domicile-based reservations sparks confusion among Telangana medical fraternity

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court’s recent ruling declaring the 50% domicile-based reservations in the state quota for PG medical seats unconstitutional has sparked confusion and concern among the medical fraternity in the state.

The decision, announced on Wednesday, has led to varied opinions and uncertainty regarding its implementation in the state. Dr Narendra Kumar, Director of Medical Education told TNIE: “We are yet to review the decision thoroughly before determining our next steps.”

The ruling’s ambiguity has raised questions about its impact on local students.