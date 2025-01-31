Supreme Court ruling scrapping domicile-based reservations sparks confusion among Telangana medical fraternity

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court’s recent ruling declaring the 50% domicile-based reservations in the state quota for PG medical seats unconstitutional has sparked confusion and concern among the medical fraternity in the state.
The decision, announced on Wednesday, has led to varied opinions and uncertainty regarding its implementation in the state. Dr Narendra Kumar, Director of Medical Education told TNIE: “We are yet to review the decision thoroughly before determining our next steps.”
The ruling’s ambiguity has raised questions about its impact on local students.
“Under the previous norms, the state and All India Quota shared 50% of PG medical seats. With the new decision, the state quota is scrapped, creating a single All India Quota. This disadvantages local candidates, who prefer in-state colleges, and may affect their specialty choices and morale to pursue further medical education,” a senior faculty member in a government medical college told TNIE,
Faculty members highlighted that Telangana’s top colleges, like Osmania and Gandhi Medical College, are popular among local MBBS graduates. The new order could result in fewer specialty doctors in the state, as candidates from other regions may return home after completing their courses.
Additionally, the implementation of reservations for backward categories also poses challenges, as caste classifications vary by state, complicating the admission process.
Dr M Rajeev, Telangana Medical Council member and Osmania Medical College graduate, told TNIE, “State medical colleges are heavily invested in by the government, and Telangana has some of the best medical infrastructure. The new decision limits options for local candidates as competition will increase. Telangana’s PG courses also require only one year of rural service, unlike many other states, and attractive stipends. This could draw out-of-state candidates to Telangana. If institutions like AIIMS offer reservations for in-house candidates, the same should apply to all state colleges.”
However, Dr Narahari B, professor at Nagarkurnool Medical College, disagreed, claiming the decision would not impact in Telangana, as the state does not have residence-based reservations.