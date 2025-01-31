Telangana expresses interest in constructing hydropower projects in Himachal

HYDERABAD: The state government has expressed an interest in constructing hydropower projects in Himachal Pradesh. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka met Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday and formally submitted a letter of interest on behalf of Telangana for the SELI HEP (400 MW) and MIYAR HEP (120 MW) projects.

During the meeting, Vikramarka requested the Himachal government to send a draft MoU for further examination. The state government will initiate the necessary procedures to sign the MoU at the earliest, he said.

The hydropower generated from these projects will be utilised for Telangana, strengthening its electricity supply for both present and future demand. This initiative is a step forward in Telangana’s ongoing efforts to enhance power generation capacity and meet the state’s growing energy needs, an official release said.

Meanwhile, in response to the Himachal Pradesh government’s invitation for proposals to implement 22 hydroelectric projects in Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) mode, a team of senior officials from Telangana held discussions with the secretary, Department of Power, Government of Himachal Pradesh, and inspected the SELI HEP (400 MW) and MIYAR HEP (120 MW) project site.