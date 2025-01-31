Telangana raises retirement age of university faculty from 60 to 65 years

HYDERABAD: The state government has raised the superannuation age of the regular faculty members in universities as well as in administrative control of the Higher Education department from 60 to 65 years.

A GO, dated January 28, was issued in this regard by the secretary of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) Yogita Rana. The GO stated that the age of superannuation of teachers who are drawing UGC scale of pay in state universities will be enhanced to 65 years.

The decision was taken considering the various challenges faced by the Higher Education department such as acute shortage of experienced faculty. The last recruitment was done in 2013. The shortage has affected the quality of education in universities as well as getting NAAC/NBA/NRIF/national and international accreditations and rankings.

The TGCHE said that the decision to retain the senior-most faculties was also important to protect the quality of teaching, research and academic standards in the universities.

The order said that the enhanced age of superannuation will be applicable only to the teaching faculty drawing the UGC revised pay scale in 2016 in the state universities under the TGCHE administration.