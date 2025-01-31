Woman and daughter killed, five Others injured as boulders fall during MNREGS work in Siddipet

SIDDIPET: In a tragic incident, a woman and her daughter were killed on the spot and five others were injured when boulders fell on them while digging a trench under MNREGS in Govardhanagiri village, Akkannapet mandal, Siddipet, on Thursday morning.
One of the seriously injured was shifted to a government hospital in Warangal, while others were taken to a government hospital in Husnabad.
According to police, Saravva (50) and Mamatha (30), along with five others, had been working at the same site for months. While digging a deep trench, boulders suddenly collapsed from above, leaving them no chance to escape. Officials had to use heavy machinery to remove the boulders and retrieve the trapped bodies.
Swaroopa received a fracture on her leg and was shifted to Warangal’s government hospital. Two women were taken to Husnabad, while two others with minor injuries received treatment at a local hospital.
Expressing shock over the incident, Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Konda Surekha directed officials to ensure proper medical care for the injured, including shifting patients to Hyderabad if needed. They also assured support for the families of the deceased.
Following the incident, a large number of villagers gathered at the site and assisted in the rescue operations.
Former minister T Harish Rao also expressed grief and urged the government to provide necessary assistance to the victims’ families.