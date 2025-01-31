Woman and daughter killed, five Others injured as boulders fall during MNREGS work in Siddipet

SIDDIPET: In a tragic incident, a woman and her daughter were killed on the spot and five others were injured when boulders fell on them while digging a trench under MNREGS in Govardhanagiri village, Akkannapet mandal, Siddipet, on Thursday morning.

One of the seriously injured was shifted to a government hospital in Warangal, while others were taken to a government hospital in Husnabad.

According to police, Saravva (50) and Mamatha (30), along with five others, had been working at the same site for months. While digging a deep trench, boulders suddenly collapsed from above, leaving them no chance to escape. Officials had to use heavy machinery to remove the boulders and retrieve the trapped bodies.