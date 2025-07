SANGAREDDY: Fourteen workers, including the general manager of the factory, died and 35 others were injured when a reactor exploded at a unit of Sigachi Industries, a chemical factory in Pashamylaram, Sangareddy district, on Monday morning. The condition of two workers undergoing treatment is reported to be “very critical”.

The blast razed the entire three-storey building to the ground, throwing several workers up to 100 metres away. The impact was felt up to five kilometres away. The factory manufactures microcrystalline cellulose and cellulose powder.

As the bodies were severely damaged and beyond recognition, officials have decided to conduct DNA tests for identification. According to locals, about 140 workers were at the factory at the time of the accident, including those leaving after the night shift and those arriving for the morning shift.

Initially thought to be a reactor blast, preliminary reports suggested that a build-up of pressure due to heat in a pipeline might have caused the explosion. Heavy rains in the region hampered rescue efforts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the PM’s Relief Fund. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed officials to provide the best possible medical care and assured government support to the victims’ families. He will visit the area on Tuesday morning.

The CM also appointed a five-member high-powered committee with the Chief Secretary, Special CS, Disaster Management, Principal Secretary (Labour), Principal Secretary (Health), and Additional DGP (Fire Services) to probe the mishap.

According to police and eyewitnesses, the workers had reported for duty at 9 am when the blast occurred in the administrative block. Five workers were burnt alive, several were trapped under debris, and others died while undergoing treatment.