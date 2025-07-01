As smoke clears, true extent of damage at Sigachi Pharma plant emerges

SANGAREDDY: At least 35 people were killed and dozens injured after a powerful explosion ripped through the Sigachi Chemical Industry in Pashamylaram, Sangareddy district, on Monday morning. Thick smoke, chaos and confusion gripped the factory as desperate families rushed to the site seeking information about their loved ones.
Among them was a woman from Patancheru, clutching her daughter and frantically searching for her missing husband, Balakrishna, who worked at the unit. “I have no information. I don’t know where my husband is or how he is,” she sobbed. In a state of shock, she was unable to share her own details.
“We are from Vijayawada. I also work at the same factory,” she later said. “Around 9.10 am, there was a huge explosion, like a bomb blast. Flames spread instantly, and thick smoke engulfed everything. We couldn’t see anything.” Her brother-in-law, Sameer Padi, was also missing.
At the factory gates, anxious relatives waited for hours. A young woman searched for her brother; an elderly woman wept for her missing child. Some relatives clashed with officials, angry over the lack of clarity on casualties and the injured.
The factory site resembled a war zone — flames shot up, several bodies were charred beyond recognition and injured workers were pulled out by colleagues. Rescue teams transported victims to hospitals in Patancheru and Kukatpally. Officials said DNA tests would be needed to identify some of the deceased. Rescue operations began around 9.30 am and continued late into the evening. Twelve fire tenders, HYDRAA, NDRF and local police battled dense smoke and chemical fumes to control the blaze.
Control rooms set up: Minister
Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha and Labour Minister Gaddam Vivek visited the site. Rajanarsimha said control rooms were set up at the factory and at the Sangareddy Collectorate to assist families, especially those from other states. He added that 34 workers were undergoing treatment and the government would cover all medical expenses. He later visited the injured at Dhruva Hospital.
Vivek said 12 workers were on ventilators and that the final death toll would be clear only after debris was cleared. He clarified that the reactor did not explode and that the cause was still under investigation.
Former minister T Harish Rao, who also visited the site, criticised the state for the alleged delay in rescue. “This is deeply unfortunate,” he said, demanding full support for the victims’ families.
CM APPOINTS 5-MEMBER PANEL TO PROBE BLAST
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has appointed a high-powered five-member committee to probe the Pashamylaram reactor blast and identify its underlying causes. Apart from Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, the panel also includes the Special Chief Secretary (Disaster Management), Principal Secretary (Labour), Health Secretary and Additional DG of Fire Services. It will also submit recommendations to prevent such incidents in future. The CM is scheduled to visit the hospital and meet the victims’ families on Tuesday.
DNA tests underway for identification of bodies
Sangareddy: Authorities have initiated DNA testing for identification, as several bodies were charred beyond recognition. Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarsimha said five workers were burnt alive in the blast, four were recovered from the debris and three others died while undergoing treatment. “Identifying the burnt bodies has become difficult, so we are conducting DNA tests.
A special medical team has been deployed,” he said. Sangareddy RDO Ravinder Reddy said autopsies were underway and that the bodies would be handed over to the families once they are identified.Authorities have initiated DNA testing for identification, as several bodies were charred beyond recognition. Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarsimha said five workers were burnt alive in the blast, four were recovered from the debris and three others died while undergoing treatment. “Identifying the burnt bodies has become difficult, so we are conducting DNA tests. A special medical team has been deployed,” he said. Sangareddy RDO Ravinder Reddy said autopsies were underway and that the bodies would be handed over to the families once they are identified.
Workers still trapped; rescue ops continue
Rescue efforts are ongoing amid concerns that some workers may still be trapped under debris. At one point, desperate family members attempted to force entry into the factory premises but were stopped by police and redirected to a control room for updates.
1.5K died in fire-related mishaps in 5 years
Telangana has reported 1,493
fire-related deaths over the past five years. Official data shows that factories and industries have witnessed over 1,000 accidents between 2020 and 2025, with most incidents occurring in Jeedimetla, IDA Bollaram, Pashamylaram, Patancheru and Sangareddy.