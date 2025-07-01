As smoke clears, true extent of damage at Sigachi Pharma plant emerges

SANGAREDDY: At least 35 people were killed and dozens injured after a powerful explosion ripped through the Sigachi Chemical Industry in Pashamylaram, Sangareddy district, on Monday morning. Thick smoke, chaos and confusion gripped the factory as desperate families rushed to the site seeking information about their loved ones.

Among them was a woman from Patancheru, clutching her daughter and frantically searching for her missing husband, Balakrishna, who worked at the unit. “I have no information. I don’t know where my husband is or how he is,” she sobbed. In a state of shock, she was unable to share her own details.

“We are from Vijayawada. I also work at the same factory,” she later said. “Around 9.10 am, there was a huge explosion, like a bomb blast. Flames spread instantly, and thick smoke engulfed everything. We couldn’t see anything.” Her brother-in-law, Sameer Padi, was also missing.

At the factory gates, anxious relatives waited for hours. A young woman searched for her brother; an elderly woman wept for her missing child. Some relatives clashed with officials, angry over the lack of clarity on casualties and the injured.

The factory site resembled a war zone — flames shot up, several bodies were charred beyond recognition and injured workers were pulled out by colleagues. Rescue teams transported victims to hospitals in Patancheru and Kukatpally. Officials said DNA tests would be needed to identify some of the deceased. Rescue operations began around 9.30 am and continued late into the evening. Twelve fire tenders, HYDRAA, NDRF and local police battled dense smoke and chemical fumes to control the blaze.