BRS MLA Harish welcomes EAC’s decision on Banakacherla

HYDERABAD: BRS MLA and former Irrigation minister T Harish Rao welcomed the decision of the Expert Appraisal Committee of the Union Ministry of Environment, which decided to ‘return’ the Andhra Pradesh government’s request for Terms of Reference (ToR) for the proposed Godavari-Banakacherla Project.

Harish Rao on Monday also welcomed the decision of the EAC that the ToR could be not given without examination by the Central Water Commission (CWC) and the Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal (GWDT).

“This is a victory for the BRS party’s struggle and a victory for the people of Telangana. This is a strong blow to Andhra Pradesh’s conspiracy to illegally divert Telangana’s Godavari waters under the name of the Banakacherla project. We want to make it clear that the BRS will continue its fight until the Banakacherla project-designed in a way that causes injustice to Telangana’s rightful share of water is completely scrapped,” Harish Rao said.