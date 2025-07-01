Death toll in Telangana pharma plant explosion rises to 35, search continues for 17 missing

The death toll in the explosion at Sigachi Industries’ pharmaceutical plant in Pashamylaram has risen to 35, a senior police official confirmed on Tuesday.

"Several bodies were found under the debris during the removal process. So far, 31 bodies have been recovered from the rubble, and three others died while receiving treatment in hospital," said District Superintendent of Police Paritosh Pankaj told PTI.

He added that the final phase of the rescue operation is underway to trace the 17 people still missing.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is expected to visit the accident site on Tuesday morning.

The fatal blast, which occurred on Monday, is suspected to have resulted from a chemical reaction.

Sigachi Industries Limited, according to its website, is a pharmaceutical company engaged in manufacturing Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Intermediates, Excipients, vitamin-mineral blends, and providing Operations and Management (O&M) services.

