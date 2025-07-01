GHMC pulled up over inaction on illegal structures

The Telangana High Court on Monday came down heavily on the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for failing to act against illegal constructions in Rajendranagar and for negligence in property tax collection.

During a hearing presided over by Justice B. Vijay Sen Reddy, the court responded to a petition filed by Syed Rahimunisa and six others, who alleged that GHMC officials had not taken action against encroachments on their land in Khanamet, Rajendranagar. The petitioners urged the court to direct the civic body to remove the unauthorised structures.

Although the court did not order immediate demolitions, it issued strict directions to GHMC. Justice Reddy instructed the corporation to submit weekly updates on demolition activities starting next Monday. He also ordered that a large display board be erected at the encroached site, listing the names of GHMC officials and Standing Counsels responsible for monitoring unauthorised constructions.

“How long will this go on? Generations have changed, but illegal constructions continue unchecked,” the judge remarked. To ensure transparency, he directed that the names of the responsible officials be illuminated with electric lamps to ensure visibility at night.