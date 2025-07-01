HMWSSB plans future-proof projects for Telangana core urban region

HYDERABAD: With Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy ordering a long-term urban policy for the Telangana Core Urban Region (TCUR) within the Outer Ring Road (ORR), the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is preparing a master plan for water and sewerage projects for the TCUR, based on population estimates up to 2047.

The Water Board plans to expand its jurisdiction from 1,400 to 2,050 square kilometres and submit the report to the state government within three months, HMWSSB Managing Director K Ashok Reddy, who completed one year in office, told TNIE.

The Godavari Drinking Water Supply Project (GDWSP) Phase II and III, costing Rs 7,360 crore, will provide 20 tmcft of water from Mallannasagar — 15 tmcft for Hyderabad’s drinking needs and 5 tmcft for filling Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs as part of the Musi rejuvenation project. Tenders for the project have been finalised.