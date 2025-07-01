Land reclaimed, polluted water sale stopped at Sunnam Cheruvu

HYDERABAD: In a major operation on Monday, HYDRAA launched a crackdown at Sunnam Cheruvu, cleared illegal structures within the lake’s Full Tank Level (FTL) limits and halted the sale of contaminated groundwater.
Officials confirmed that borehole operators were supplying water with high levels of lead, cadmium and nickel — metals known to cause cancer and other health issues. Dissolved oxygen levels were found to be zero, making the water unfit even for irrigation, as per Pollution Control Board (PCB) reports. Tankers were seized, and sheds around boreholes demolished. HYDRAA has lodged complaints against individuals involved.
“Tests confirmed the presence of cancer-causing agents. Supplying such water to hostels, offices or homes is a crime,” said HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath. “Encroaching on lake land and extracting water illegally falls squarely under our jurisdiction. Landowners with valid claims can pursue legal remedies, including compensation or TDR, but cannot obstruct restoration.”
According to Survey of India topo sheets from 1970, Sunnam Cheruvu’s area was 26 acres. This was revised to 32 acres by HMDA in 2016. Restoration efforts are based on boundaries marked by the Irrigation and Revenue departments in 2014. HYDRAA clarified that it is strictly adhering to these demarcations. Due to the lake’s FTL status, HUDA had earlier cancelled layouts in the area, and no construction permissions have been granted in the past 10 years.
While some plot owners claim the matter is sub judice, HYDRAA has advised them to approach the government and explore TDR eligibility as per legal provisions.
Kingpin arrested in illegal water trade
Venkatesh, identified as the man behind the illegal tanker business, was arrested on Sunday night. Police recovered large sums of cash from his residence and said he had recently spent `70,000 on liquor, allegedly to garner local support. Venkatesh had previously attempted to self-immolate during a demolition drive at the lake in September 2024. A case has been registered, and the PCB will pursue pollution-related charges.
Meanwhile, restoration works at Sunnam Cheruvu are progressing rapidly. HYDRAA has removed plastic and garbage accumulated over decades, with some waste buried up to three metres deep. New drains have been laid to divert sewage, and arrangements are being made to direct rainwater into the tank. A bund is under construction, along with walking tracks, an open gym and a children’s park.
Locals say the area has seen a notable improvement, with foul smells and mosquitoes reducing significantly. Property prices and rentals are also reportedly rising. HYDRAA reiterated its commitment to protecting lakes from encroachments and pollution, warning of further legal action as restoration continues.