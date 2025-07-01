Land reclaimed, polluted water sale stopped at Sunnam Cheruvu

HYDERABAD: In a major operation on Monday, HYDRAA launched a crackdown at Sunnam Cheruvu, cleared illegal structures within the lake’s Full Tank Level (FTL) limits and halted the sale of contaminated groundwater.

Officials confirmed that borehole operators were supplying water with high levels of lead, cadmium and nickel — metals known to cause cancer and other health issues. Dissolved oxygen levels were found to be zero, making the water unfit even for irrigation, as per Pollution Control Board (PCB) reports. Tankers were seized, and sheds around boreholes demolished. HYDRAA has lodged complaints against individuals involved.

“Tests confirmed the presence of cancer-causing agents. Supplying such water to hostels, offices or homes is a crime,” said HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath. “Encroaching on lake land and extracting water illegally falls squarely under our jurisdiction. Landowners with valid claims can pursue legal remedies, including compensation or TDR, but cannot obstruct restoration.”

According to Survey of India topo sheets from 1970, Sunnam Cheruvu’s area was 26 acres. This was revised to 32 acres by HMDA in 2016. Restoration efforts are based on boundaries marked by the Irrigation and Revenue departments in 2014. HYDRAA clarified that it is strictly adhering to these demarcations. Due to the lake’s FTL status, HUDA had earlier cancelled layouts in the area, and no construction permissions have been granted in the past 10 years.

While some plot owners claim the matter is sub judice, HYDRAA has advised them to approach the government and explore TDR eligibility as per legal provisions.