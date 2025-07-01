MeeSeva launches market value, marriage registration services in Telangana

HYDERABAD: MeeSeva, the state’s e-governance platform, on Monday rolled out market value certification and marriage registration services with slot booking, following directives from IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu.

The new services aim to enhance citizen convenience and transparency. Land and apartment valuation certificates will be issued within 24 hours, while marriage registrations have been streamlined through an online slot booking system.

For market value certification, users can submit district and village details at MeeSeva centres or online. Applications will be processed by the Sub-Registrar Office (SRO).

The marriage registration service requires couples to upload wedding photos, residential proof and age certificates. Certificates will be issued by the SRO after verification.

The additions, part of MeeSeva’s expanding digital suite, are designed to reduce bureaucratic delays and physical visits. The move aligns with Telangana’s broader digital governance push, including integrations with RTA, PAN and sand-booking services.

Expansion in sight

Further developments, including T-Fiber rollout and more MeeSeva kiosks, are planned to make services more accessible and cut red tape.

For more information, citizens can visit the official MeeSeva website or contact local centres.