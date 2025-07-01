Ramachander Rao to be Telangana BJP chief

HYDERABAD: Former MLC N Ramachander Rao is set to be formally announced as the new president of the Telangana BJP on July 1. His was the only nomination filed, clearing the path for an uncontested elevation to the post.

The nomination process, however, was not without drama. Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh, who had aspired to lead the state unit, resigned from the party after the central leadership backed Ramachander Rao. The former MLC submitted three sets of nominations to national election returning officer Shobha Karandlaje and state returning officer Yendala Laxminarayana.

Ramachander Rao’s appointment has been broadly welcomed within the party. A non-controversial figure, he has been associated with the BJP since his student days with the ABVP. He earlier served as students’ union president of Railway College, led the Osmania University ABVP unit, and was the first general secretary of the Yuva Morcha in united Andhra Pradesh. Ramachander Rao has held several roles, including Hyderabad BJP president, chief spokesperson and vice president.

A criminal lawyer by profession, he unsuccessfully contested the Malkajgiri seat in both Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. He won the 2015 Legislative Council election from the Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Graduate Constituency, a result credited with reviving the BJP’s presence in the region.

While his selection has drawn general support, some party members expressed surprise. The BJP had earlier indicated plans to appoint a BC leader. Ramachander Rao, a Brahmin, was therefore seen as an unexpected choice.