Ramachander Rao to be Telangana BJP chief

HYDERABAD: Former MLC N Ramachander Rao is set to be formally announced as the new president of the Telangana BJP on July 1. His was the only nomination filed, clearing the path for an uncontested elevation to the post.
The nomination process, however, was not without drama. Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh, who had aspired to lead the state unit, resigned from the party after the central leadership backed Ramachander Rao. The former MLC submitted three sets of nominations to national election returning officer Shobha Karandlaje and state returning officer Yendala Laxminarayana.
Ramachander Rao’s appointment has been broadly welcomed within the party. A non-controversial figure, he has been associated with the BJP since his student days with the ABVP. He earlier served as students’ union president of Railway College, led the Osmania University ABVP unit, and was the first general secretary of the Yuva Morcha in united Andhra Pradesh. Ramachander Rao has held several roles, including Hyderabad BJP president, chief spokesperson and vice president.
A criminal lawyer by profession, he unsuccessfully contested the Malkajgiri seat in both Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. He won the 2015 Legislative Council election from the Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Graduate Constituency, a result credited with reviving the BJP’s presence in the region.
While his selection has drawn general support, some party members expressed surprise. The BJP had earlier indicated plans to appoint a BC leader. Ramachander Rao, a Brahmin, was therefore seen as an unexpected choice.
Ending dissent reason for BJP high command’s choice?
Sources suggest the selection was intended to contain internal dissent. The party is dealing with factional tensions, especially between senior leaders Eatala Rajender and Bandi Sanjay.
Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind is also reportedly unacceptable to some sections. Meanwhile, questions persist over the decision to overlook Rajya Sabha member and OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman, possibly due to his current positions, including membership in the party’s parliamentary board.
Leaders say Ramachander Rao’s long-standing loyalty and ideological roots in the RSS and BJP made him a natural choice. His appointment is being interpreted as a message that seniority and commitment to the organisation take precedence over caste or recent entrants to the party.
“The party leadership clearly wants someone with original BJP credentials,” a senior leader said. “This is a boost to the old guard, especially with no immediate Assembly or Parliamentary election in sight.”
Meanwhile, Sanjay, responding to media queries, rejected speculation that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu had influenced the decision. “The BJP does not consult outsiders on internal appointments,” he said.
Arvind also issued a statement in support of the decision. “We follow the high command’s direction. We will work together to strengthen the party and aim for power in the next Assembly elections,” he said.
Ramachander Rao thanked the leadership for recognising his service. He said he would work with all party leaders to ensure unity and growth. “This is a great opportunity and a major responsibility. I will strive for success in the upcoming local body elections and ultimately bring the BJP to power in the state,” he said.