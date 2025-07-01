Telangana CM proposes crediting 10-15% of employees’ salary to parents’ accounts

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday proposed that the government examine the possibility of crediting 10–15 percent of employees’ salaries directly to their elderly parents’ accounts, stating that many working individuals are failing to care for their aging parents.
Citing Assam, where such a scheme is already being implemented, he directed officials to study similar initiatives in other states and submit a detailed report.
The suggestion came during a high-level review meeting on the welfare of women, children, persons with disabilities, transgenders, and the elderly. Ministers Danasari Anasuya, Ponnam Prabhakar, and Adluri Laxman participated in the meeting.
Revanth Reddy also instructed officials to explore opportunities for including transgenders in various departments such as Traffic Police, Transport, Endowments, Medical and Health, as well as in IT and other corporate sectors.
The chief minister emphasised that comprehensive welfare policies for children, women, disabled, and elderly should be formulated and incorporated into the Telangana Rising–2047 vision document. He asked officials to study the issue of marriages among the disabled and to propose incentives and benefits for them under various government schemes. A report is to be submitted by the next Cabinet meeting.
Highlighting the importance of early childhood care, Revanth Reddy directed that Anganwadi centres across the state should be transformed into national models. He emphasised that these centres must provide nutritious food and pre-primary education for children up to the age of five, after which the children should be transitioned directly to government schools.
He further suggested the use of advanced technology in constructing new Anganwadi buildings, including container-based designs tailored to the needs of young children. He proposed that these container centres be equipped with solar panels and battery backups, making them both cost-effective and sustainable.
To cater to children living in urban slums and among migrant workers within the Outer Ring Road (ORR), he directed the establishment of mobile Anganwadi centres. These mobile units would deliver nutritious food to children at scheduled times via dedicated vehicles.