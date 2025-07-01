Telangana CM proposes crediting 10-15% of employees’ salary to parents’ accounts

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday proposed that the government examine the possibility of crediting 10–15 percent of employees’ salaries directly to their elderly parents’ accounts, stating that many working individuals are failing to care for their aging parents.

Citing Assam, where such a scheme is already being implemented, he directed officials to study similar initiatives in other states and submit a detailed report.

The suggestion came during a high-level review meeting on the welfare of women, children, persons with disabilities, transgenders, and the elderly. Ministers Danasari Anasuya, Ponnam Prabhakar, and Adluri Laxman participated in the meeting.

Revanth Reddy also instructed officials to explore opportunities for including transgenders in various departments such as Traffic Police, Transport, Endowments, Medical and Health, as well as in IT and other corporate sectors.