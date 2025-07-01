Telangana HC summons top officials over sex trafficking victim handling

HYDERABAD: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday summoned the state’s top police official and the law secretary over the absence of government representation for a hearing concerning systemic failures in handling sex trafficking victims.

The bench, comprising justices P Sam Koshy and N Narshing Rao, was hearing a writ petition filed by Prajwala, an NGO working on the rehabilitation of sex workers. The plea alleges a systemic failure to distinguish perpetrators from victims of sex trafficking.

The NGO cited a previous incident where the Third Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Hyderabad, ignored objections and directed that the known accused be housed in the same rescue home as the victims.