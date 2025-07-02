Cops turning police stations into ‘settlement addas’: Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday rapped the state police, observing that several police stations have turned into ‘settlement addas’, particularly after the formation of Telangana.
The court said this trend has now reached its peak, with law enforcement personnel allegedly misusing their powers to intervene in civil matters.
Justice Tadakamalla Vinod Kumar made strong oral observations while hearing a petition filed by Pamu Sudharshanam, who alleged abuse of authority by the Nagole police in collusion with real estate agents to settle disputes related to his plot (No 65) in Krushi Nagar, Bandlaguda.
Sudharshanam claimed that the police facilitated a settlement of civil and criminal disputes by allegedly forcing him to pay Rs 55 lakh.
During the hearing, the court pulled up Rachakonda Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu, who appeared virtually, and the Station House Officer (SHO) of Nagole police station, who appeared in person.
The court was particularly critical of the police’s alleged detention of the petitioner from 10 am to 9.30 pm on June 19, 2025, reportedly to coerce him into a settlement. Justice Vinod Kumar directed the police to submit CCTV footage from the police station for that date to verify the claim.
The court expressed dismay over the police ignoring existing injunction orders in the matter.
HC finds fault with cops for inaction on orders
Despite three pending civil cases and injunctions in place, the opposite party reportedly damaged the petitioner’s property, with the police refusing to register a case against the violators.
Instead, they booked the petitioner, alleging he was using fabricated documents to claim the land. The police maintained that he was called only to serve Section 35 notices in an earlier FIR.
The HC criticised the police for their selective and self-serving interpretation of court injunctions. It remarked that law enforcement was turning civil disputes into criminal cases and vice versa to suit their convenience.
The court made it clear that police have no authority to interpret injunctions or decide on land possession matters when civil courts are already seized of the issue.
Referring to a recent SC judgment, the court noted that mere long-term possession without valid documentation does not confer legal ownership. Justice Vinod Kumar urged the Director General of Police (DGP) to revisit the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding police duties in civil matters and to update them in accordance with court rulings.
The SOPs, the court said, must be made publicly accessible, both on official websites and displayed prominently in police stations, so that common citizens are aware of their rights.
SI injured by speeding vehicle during night duty
Hyderabad: A day after completing his police training, Sub-Inspector (SI) Venkatesh was injured during night patrolling duty when a speeding vehicle hit him at the site of a fatal road accident near the Balanagar flyover in the early hours of Tuesday