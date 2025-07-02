Cops turning police stations into ‘settlement addas’: Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday rapped the state police, observing that several police stations have turned into ‘settlement addas’, particularly after the formation of Telangana.

The court said this trend has now reached its peak, with law enforcement personnel allegedly misusing their powers to intervene in civil matters.

Justice Tadakamalla Vinod Kumar made strong oral observations while hearing a petition filed by Pamu Sudharshanam, who alleged abuse of authority by the Nagole police in collusion with real estate agents to settle disputes related to his plot (No 65) in Krushi Nagar, Bandlaguda.

Sudharshanam claimed that the police facilitated a settlement of civil and criminal disputes by allegedly forcing him to pay Rs 55 lakh.

During the hearing, the court pulled up Rachakonda Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu, who appeared virtually, and the Station House Officer (SHO) of Nagole police station, who appeared in person.

The court was particularly critical of the police’s alleged detention of the petitioner from 10 am to 9.30 pm on June 19, 2025, reportedly to coerce him into a settlement. Justice Vinod Kumar directed the police to submit CCTV footage from the police station for that date to verify the claim.

The court expressed dismay over the police ignoring existing injunction orders in the matter.