INTERVIEW | ‘All industries across Telangana will be inspected’: Dana Kishore

A day after at least 36 people were killed in an explosion at a pharmaceutical factory of Sigachi Industries Limited in the Pashamylaram industrial area, situated about 50 km from Hyderabad, TNIE’s S Bachan Jeet Singh speaks to M Dana Kishore, Principal Secretary, Labour, Employment, Training and Factories (LET&F) department, about the series of immediate measures launched by the state government.

From safety inspections across similar industries to an investigation into labour practices, officials are working to prevent such tragedies from recurring. Excerpts:

In light of the explosion at Sigachi Industries’ pharmaceutical factory in Pashamylaram, what steps are being taken by the state government?

Our first priority is to inspect all high-risk industries, especially those involved in chemical manufacturing, such as cellulose, boilers, spray dryers, and similar processes. Special inspection teams are being formed under the departments concerned. These teams will verify whether such industries are adhering to safety and operational standards to prevent similar incidents. Inspections will be prioritised based on risk factors and the age of the industrial units, and will be coordinated by the Labour, Employment, Training & Factories (LET&F) department.

It is learnt that the company had reportedly employed unskilled workers for hazardous work. Will this be investigated?

Yes. The LET&F department will investigate whether Sigachi Industries employed unskilled workers for hazardous operations and take appropriate action if any violations are found.

How serious was the explosion, and what steps are being taken to understand its cause?

The explosion at Sigachi Industries is a grave incident. As directed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, chemical safety experts will be involved to thoroughly investigate the cause of the blast. These experts will examine the site, gather evidence and submit a detailed report.

Will all high-risk industries across the state be inspected?

Yes. All high-, medium- and low-risk industries across Telangana will be inspected. The special teams will not only conduct inspections but also follow up on any complaints or previous reports to ensure compliance with safety protocols.

What compensation is being provided to the victims and their families?

As per the chief minister’s instructions, the government is negotiating with the company to pay Rs 1 crore ex gratia to the families of the deceased, Rs 10 lakh to the seriously injured and Rs 5 lakh to those who sustained minor injuries in the Sigachi factory explosion.