MoEF returning Andhra Pradesh’s G-B proposal a huge victory for Telangana, says Uttam

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday described the decision of the Expert Appraisal Committee of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change to return a proposal by Andhra Pradesh on the Banakacherla link project as a “huge victory for Telangana”.

Uttam made a detailed PowerPoint presentation on “The Water Issues of Telangana in Godavari and Krishna River Basins” at Praja Bhavan on Tuesday.

During his presentation, he said that the Congress government will not compromise on Telangana’s rightful share of waters in the Godavari and Krishna rivers. He said the previous BRS regime had mortgaged Telangana’s interests and allowed Andhra Pradesh to push ahead with schemes like the Godavari-Banakacherla (G-B) link project because of its “compromised approach”.

The Irrigation minister further said that the Congress government cited multiple legal violations, including disregard for the Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal (GWDT) award, which allocated flood and surplus waters among co-basin states.

He pointed out that the Environmental Clearance (EC) for Polavaram was granted in 2005 for a different project scope, and any large-scale diversion like the G-B project would require fresh environmental assessment under EIA rules. “We made it crystal clear — Telangana will not allow its hard-earned and historically legitimate rights to be usurped,” he said.