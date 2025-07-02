Pvt schools must reserve 25 per cent of seats for SC, ST students: Minister Adluri Laxman

HYDERABAD: SC and ST Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman has stated that private and corporate schools must allocate 25% of their seats for students belonging to SC and ST communities.

As per the provisions, the government will bear the cost of these admissions, and the selection process will be overseen by the respective district collectors.

On Tuesday, the minister said the government had cleared pending bills worth Rs 210 crore related to the welfare of residential schools and hostels. He expressed gratitude to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka for releasing the long-overdue funds.

He added that the government would soon invite tenders to procure uniforms, shoes and books for students enrolled in these welfare institutions.

When asked about student suicides in residential schools, he said: “There are many reasons, including social media influence and family problems. We are taking steps to prevent such incidents.”