Renowned hypnotist BV Pattabhiram dies at 75

HYDERABAD: Renowned hypnotist, magician and personality development expert Dr BV Pattabhiram passed away at the age of 75 on Monday night following a cardiac arrest at his residence in Hyderabad. Dr Pattabhiram is survived by his wife Jaya and son Prashanth. His funeral will be held in Hyderabad on Wednesday, July 2.

A psychologist, illusionist and writer, Pattabhiram was popular for his motivational workshops across India and abroad, including in the US, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and the Middle East. He was credited with helping thousands overcome stress, fears and self-doubt to achieve personal and professional growth.

He held postgraduate degrees in psychology and philosophy and a PG Diploma in guidance and counselling. He earned a PhD from Osmania University for his thesis ‘Yoga and Hypnotism — A Pragmatic Approach’. He also founded India’s first magic school, which was recognised by the Limca Book of Records.

In 1983, the University of Florida awarded him an honorary doctorate for his work in hypnosis, and he was granted honorary citizenship by the mayors of Nashville and New Orleans. He earned praise from dignitaries such as former president APJ Abdul Kalam, former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy offered his condolences.