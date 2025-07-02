Sigachi chemical factory explosion toll mounts to 36

SANGAREDDY: A day after the catastrophic explosion at the Sigachi chemical factory in Sangareddy district, the death toll rose to 36, with 13 bodies identified as of Tuesday night. Grief-stricken families continued to camp outside hospitals and mortuaries, clinging to fading hopes as 16 people remain missing, and several bodies were charred beyond recognition.

The atmosphere is sombre, pierced only by the wails of loved ones desperate for answers. For many waiting near the factory gates, no compensation can fill the void left by those feared lost forever.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy visited the site on Tuesday, offering words of solace to the bereaved families. He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the kin of each deceased worker. Visibly angered, the chief minister directed that the factory’s managing director be made to meet either the Industries minister or the Health minister. He asserted that responsibility would be fixed and stern action taken against those found guilty.

Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, who accompanied the CM, expressed outrage at the absence of company management even 24 hours after the tragedy. “The entire state administration is here to support the grieving families, but not a single senior official from the company has shown up. This will not be taken lightly,” he warned.

Though rescue operations are nearly complete, officials have recovered only mangled body parts, making identification difficult. According to one official, removing the debris has become a Herculean task, and identification could take several more days.