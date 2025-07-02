Telangana High Court issues notice to Rangareddy district collector in contempt case

HYDERABAD: Justice C V Bhasker Reddy of the Telangana High Court has issued notices to the Rangareddy District Collector in a contempt case filed by Birla Mallesh. The court directed the Collector to submit a report by July 11, 2025, regarding the alleged violation of a previous court order dated April 24, 2025, which stayed all transactions and alterations on over 26 acres of disputed government and Bhoodan land in Survey Numbers 180 and 182 of Nagaram village, Maheshwaram mandal.

The petitioner alleged that, despite the court’s stay order, the respondents continued illegal construction activity on the property. Photographic evidence submitted to the court reportedly shows ongoing compound wall construction at the site. Taking serious note of the alleged non-compliance, Justice Reddy directed the District Collector to investigate the matter immediately and report the current status of the land.

The contempt proceedings stem from a broader writ petition filed by Birla Mallesh, who accused senior IAS and IPS officers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh of colluding with revenue and registration officials to fraudulently transfer the land. The petitioner alleged that this was done using forged documents and manipulated revenue records.

He claimed that his family had been cultivating the land peacefully for over five decades, but it was later falsely shown as part of Survey No. 194 to facilitate illegal transfers.

Serious allegations were also made regarding the misuse of the Dharani digital land portal and the improper issuance of 13-B certificates to legitimize fraudulent transactions, commonly referred to as “Saida Bainama.” The petitioner stated that despite filing multiple complaints since November 2024, authorities ignored the issue and instead harassed him with legal threats and defamation notices.

Justice Reddy remarked that land meant for the poor was being usurped by the powerful, calling it “a case of the fence eating the crop.”